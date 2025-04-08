Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.67.

CBOE stock opened at $207.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.34. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $234.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

