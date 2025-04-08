CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CEL-SCI worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CEL-SCI in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CVM opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.95. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

