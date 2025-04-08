Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,798 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2,107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 274.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at $67,776,924.18. This represents a 9.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

