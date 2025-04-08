Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$29.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer John F. Soini acquired 4,104 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,945.92. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$213,900.00. Insiders purchased 26,054 shares of company stock worth $520,272 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.54. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.99 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

