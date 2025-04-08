Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.85. Approximately 209,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 651,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $981.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 95.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

