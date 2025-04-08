Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 13.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). 9,372,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £110.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

