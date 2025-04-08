Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). Approximately 9,372,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £106.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

