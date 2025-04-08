Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 13.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). 9,372,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
- About the Markup Calculator
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.