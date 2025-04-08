CeriBell’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CBLL)

CeriBell’s (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 9th. CeriBell had issued 10,606,060 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $180,303,020 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CeriBell Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CBLL opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

About CeriBell

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Articles

