Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 5,044 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $77,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

