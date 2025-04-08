Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $49,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,458,000 after purchasing an additional 326,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

