Cerity Partners LLC Buys 25,916 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $35,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

