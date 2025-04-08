Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,672 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.20 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

