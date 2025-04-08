Cerity Partners LLC Buys 625,010 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 294.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Campbell Soup worth $35,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

