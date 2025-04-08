Cerity Partners LLC Buys 83,757 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,757 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $47,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $240,236,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

