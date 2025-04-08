Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $48,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,821 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 699,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $220.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.74 and its 200 day moving average is $257.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.4516 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

