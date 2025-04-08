Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,122 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $36,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,382,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

