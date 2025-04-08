Cerity Partners LLC Has $41.84 Million Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of ON worth $41,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

ON Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

