Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.96% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $84,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

