Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $40,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.33.

NYSE CMI opened at $275.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

