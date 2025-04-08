Cerity Partners LLC Sells 49,363 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,363 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $162.16 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.