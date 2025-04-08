Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,564 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.03% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $55,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $279.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.73.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7943 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

