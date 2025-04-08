CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 1,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of -737.50 and a beta of 0.10.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFSB Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of CFSB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

