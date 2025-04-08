Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.70 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 331,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 269,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.65 ($0.15).

Checkit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

