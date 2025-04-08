Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 355.93 ($4.53) and traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.74). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 357.24 ($4.55), with a volume of 74,102,586 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.98) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 429.50 ($5.47).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemring Group

Chemring Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The firm has a market cap of £984.39 million, a P/E ratio of 448.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 363.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemring Group

In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 27,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.28), for a total transaction of £113,896.75 ($144,980.59). 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemring Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.