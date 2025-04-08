Chesnara plc (CSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.95 on April 14th

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.95 ($0.30) per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 178.2% increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.61. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chesnara Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £379.63 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.50 ($3.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.97.

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.56 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesnara will post 25.3183154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesnara

Chesnara Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Murray bought 11,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,952.64 ($38,127.09). 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

