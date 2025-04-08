Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.49 and last traded at $141.28. Approximately 2,823,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,718,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.15.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $243.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

