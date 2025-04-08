Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

Chubb Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $274.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.20 and a 200-day moving average of $281.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.