Cintas Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.75. 2,233,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

