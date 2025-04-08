Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 24650089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $857.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 370,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,378,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

