Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 12,535,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 10,568,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Up 6.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

The company has a market capitalization of $819.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.