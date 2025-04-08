Citigroup Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $267.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $305.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

FedEx Stock Down 3.7 %

FDX stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.57. 2,405,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,453. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $195.74 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after acquiring an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

