Citigroup Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $32.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.85% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 2,269,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,487,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

