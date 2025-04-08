Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Stock analysts at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 22,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,990. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

