Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 72,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

