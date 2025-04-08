CLS Holdings plc (CLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on May 23rd

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 3.1% increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLS Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 62.89 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £250.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 60.91 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.40 ($1.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.30)) earnings per share for the quarter. CLS had a negative net margin of 134.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CLS will post 10.0104167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

About CLS

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.