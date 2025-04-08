Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.07% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

