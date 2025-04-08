Comparing BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) & Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Triller Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $10.74 million 1.13 $450,000.00 ($1.15) -17.87 Triller Group $46.34 million 2.04 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.48

BKF Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triller Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triller Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group -2.38% -2.56% -2.00% Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Summary

BKF Capital Group beats Triller Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Triller Group

(Get Free Report)

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.