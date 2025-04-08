Comparing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gecina and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.58 million 9.65 $335.23 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $6.82 million 3.09 -$620,000.00 ($0.40) -21.88

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate -9.13% -2.92% -2.66%

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gecina beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine. This portfolio is valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-2023. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company is a subsidiary of KRSX Merge LLC.

