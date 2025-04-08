Comparing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Proficient Auto Logistics and Hafnia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.07%. Hafnia has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 109.13%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Hafnia.

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Hafnia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $135.76 million 1.52 $7.16 million N/A N/A Hafnia $2.87 billion 0.70 $793.28 million $1.51 2.61

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

Hafnia beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.