Constellation Brands (STZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY25 guidance at $13.40-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.800 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Constellation Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

