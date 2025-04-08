Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.59 and traded as low as $76.16. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 45,113,403 shares traded.
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.59.
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.
