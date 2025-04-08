Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.59 and traded as low as $76.16. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 45,113,403 shares traded.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 335.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

