Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after buying an additional 284,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

