Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 583,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 445,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $270.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

