Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 127,757 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 304,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BNDX opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.