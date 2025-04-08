Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Buys $3,806,046.00 in Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 105,900 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,452,200 shares in the company, valued at $88,132,068. This trade represents a 4.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $781.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,901.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.