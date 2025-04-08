Croda International Plc (CRDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 34.0% increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Croda International Stock Up 1.8 %
CRDA stock opened at GBX 2,669 ($33.97) on Tuesday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 2,567 ($32.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,034 ($64.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,436.35.
Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Croda International will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current year.
Croda International
Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.
