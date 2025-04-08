Croda International Plc (CRDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 34.0% increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRDA stock opened at GBX 2,669 ($33.97) on Tuesday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 2,567 ($32.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,034 ($64.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,436.35.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Croda International will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,643 ($33.64), for a total value of £10,043.40 ($12,784.37). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 3,249 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,909 ($37.03), for a total value of £94,513.41 ($120,307.29). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 570 shares of company stock worth $1,790,555. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

