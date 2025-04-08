CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.19 and its 200-day moving average is $352.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

