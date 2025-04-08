Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.75.

Cummins stock traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.72. 1,235,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.70. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

