CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 61,108 Shares of Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $1,107,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,595,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,948,249.36. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.